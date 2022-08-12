Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 231.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ RKDA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.04. 3,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,870. The company has a market cap of $23.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.06. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) by 215.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Arcadia Biosciences worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

