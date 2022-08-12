Arcblock Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $17.18 million and $4.48 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 89.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,006.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004190 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00038352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00127523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00066950 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

