Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Sells $792,244.20 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $47.04. 1,265,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,815. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5,587.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 35,179 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

