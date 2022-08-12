Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

