Ares Protocol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $156,653.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $971,701.91 and $156,653.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014830 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038782 BTC.
Ares Protocol Coin Profile
Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.
Ares Protocol Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.