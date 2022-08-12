Argon Price Up 1% Over Last Week (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Argon has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Argon has a market cap of $174,905.53 and approximately $65,931.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00038891 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 87,616,304 coins and its circulating supply is 81,746,398 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Buying and Selling Argon

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

