Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Arhaus Stock Up 23.9 %

ARHS stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arhaus news, Director William Beargie purchased 25,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 10,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 634,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,117.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 72,918 shares of company stock valued at $437,554 and have sold 102,595 shares valued at $617,013. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $2,402,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,026,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

