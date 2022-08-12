ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Short Interest Update

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 119.0% from the July 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ARIAKE JAPAN Stock Performance

ARIAKE JAPAN stock opened at 39.92 on Friday. ARIAKE JAPAN has a one year low of 39.92 and a one year high of 39.92.

About ARIAKE JAPAN

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. manufactures, processes, and sells natural seasoning products from chicken, pork, and beef. The company also engages in the production, processing, export/import, and sale of agricultural and livestock products, marine products, quasi-drugs, and non-pharmaceutical products, as well as the management of restaurants.

