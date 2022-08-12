Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $20,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $126.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.74. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,002.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 673,052 shares of company stock worth $72,976,088 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

