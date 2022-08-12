Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Update

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the July 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Arjo AB (publ) Stock Performance

ARRJF remained flat at $7.00 during midday trading on Friday. Arjo AB has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69.

Get Arjo AB (publ) alerts:

About Arjo AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.