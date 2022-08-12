Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.59 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.09%.

Ark Restaurants Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ark Restaurants

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 8,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $158,554.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,972.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 8,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $158,554.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,972.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,788.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,907 shares of company stock valued at $497,854 over the last 90 days. 40.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its position in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

