Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTLW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Artelo Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARTLW opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.50.
