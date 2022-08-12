ASD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.77 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. One ASD coin can now be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $55.02 million and $1.77 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ASD has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,384.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00127995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00066280 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

