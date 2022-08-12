Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Trading Down 0.9%

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 433 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 436 ($5.27). 84,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 104,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.32).

Asia Dragon Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £526.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 435.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 443.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

About Asia Dragon Trust

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

