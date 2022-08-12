ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Up 39.8% in July

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,937.0 days.
ASOS Price Performance
ASOMF stock remained flat at $12.84 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. ASOS has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $44.05.
About ASOS
