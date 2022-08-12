ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Up 39.8% in July

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,937.0 days.

ASOS Price Performance

ASOMF stock remained flat at $12.84 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. ASOS has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $44.05.

Get ASOS alerts:

About ASOS

(Get Rating)

See Also

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.