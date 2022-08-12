Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after acquiring an additional 150,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $251,898,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Best Buy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after purchasing an additional 335,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Trading Up 2.4 %

BBY stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.