Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,970 shares of company stock valued at $597,211. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average of $68.26. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

