Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 510 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

