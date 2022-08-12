Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 154 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

