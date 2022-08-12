AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 569,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 5,468,057 shares.The stock last traded at $66.47 and had previously closed at $64.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AZN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($138.96) to £120 ($145.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $206.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.01.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently -470.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 125.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 65,135 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.