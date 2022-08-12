AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.08 and last traded at $66.30. Approximately 5,661,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 7,057,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.
AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.10.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

