AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $8,840.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8,840.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($138.96) to £120 ($145.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.01.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is -470.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.