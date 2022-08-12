Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) Announces Variable Dividend of $0.05

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Atalaya Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AYM opened at C$4.04 on Friday. Atalaya Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$565.11 million and a P/E ratio of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Insider Activity at Atalaya Mining

In related news, insider Michael Albert Rechsteiner acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,025.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

