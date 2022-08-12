ATB Capital Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$5.25

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.90.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.85. 891,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,030. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$730.34 million and a PE ratio of 13.57.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$401.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Scherman acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$801,512.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 48,222 shares of company stock valued at $114,324.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

