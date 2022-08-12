ATB Capital Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$5.25

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.21% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.90.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.85. 891,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,030. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$730.34 million and a PE ratio of 13.57.
Insider Transactions at CES Energy Solutions
In other news, Director Philip Scherman acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$801,512.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 48,222 shares of company stock valued at $114,324.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
