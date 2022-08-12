Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.31. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

About Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.