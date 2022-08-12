Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.31. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Atlantic American
About Atlantic American
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
