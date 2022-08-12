Atlantic Securities Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $125.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Atlantic Securities to $125.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EXPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.88.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.70. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after purchasing an additional 469,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,051,932,000 after purchasing an additional 262,865 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Expedia Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $494,724,000 after purchasing an additional 189,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

