Atlantic Securities Trims Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price to $2,100.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Atlantic Securities to $2,100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,557.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,063.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,916.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,135.90. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 96.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $190,990,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

