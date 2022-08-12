Atlantic Securities Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $50.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Atlantic Securities to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.24.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. eBay has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.53%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

