Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01, reports. The business had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.53 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 65.65%.
Atlanticus Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.28. 587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,947. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $539.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ATLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
Atlanticus Company Profile
Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.
