Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $14.45 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATCO. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Atlas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Atlas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.09.

Shares of Atlas stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Atlas has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 32.11%. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atlas by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

