ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International Price Performance

ATN International stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 0.19. ATN International has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in ATN International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.