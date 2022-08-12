ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$603.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.15 million.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

ATA has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.86.

Shares of ATA opened at C$45.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 34.86. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$30.60 and a 1 year high of C$53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.67.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

(Get Rating)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.