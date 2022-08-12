ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ATSAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

