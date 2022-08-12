Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AUKNY stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823. Auckland International Airport has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Auckland International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

