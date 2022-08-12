Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Oppenheimer

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.40.

AUPH opened at $8.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

