Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) rose 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 62,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,366,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
Aurora Innovation Trading Up 14.5 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth $28,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $115,751,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 57.3% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $11,260,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.35% of the company’s stock.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Innovation (AUR)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.