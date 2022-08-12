Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Up 12.3%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 62,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,366,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 14.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,839,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,266,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,751,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,969,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,283,000. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

