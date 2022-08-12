Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €83.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($84.69) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NDA has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Aurubis Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €68.40 ($69.80) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €90.69. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €59.34 ($60.55) and a 1 year high of €116.85 ($119.23). The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

