Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 76.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.5 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,481. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $255.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.73.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

