Auxilium (AUX) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. Auxilium has a market capitalization of $86,122.26 and approximately $14,827.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Auxilium has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. One Auxilium coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000862 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000642 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Auxilium Coin Profile
AUX is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global.
