Avanti Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AVANU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVANU – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.98.
Avanti Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.
