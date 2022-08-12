Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Announces Earnings Results

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.
Aveanna Healthcare Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 911 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,117. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Jeff Shaner purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,221,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,660.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aveanna Healthcare news, COO Jeff Shaner purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,221,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony Strange acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,680,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,388.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,136 shares of company stock worth $259,733. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Truist Financial downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.73.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
