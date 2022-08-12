Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,611,000 after purchasing an additional 395,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 367,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,475,000 after purchasing an additional 329,447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,682,000 after purchasing an additional 320,114 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Shares of AVY opened at $198.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.58 and its 200-day moving average is $174.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

