Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PEP traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $176.25. 87,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,802. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

