Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,545,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,301 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.6% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $107,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,814,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $234,378,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock remained flat at $62.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,910,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14.

