Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 20,371 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 465.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,371 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

MGK traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.00. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $266.44.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.