Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 72,293 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,293 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.33% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $25,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 237.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,610. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.63.

