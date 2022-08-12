Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $15,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.80. 26,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,621. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $60.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08.

