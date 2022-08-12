Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,442 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after acquiring an additional 818,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after acquiring an additional 798,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,130,000 after purchasing an additional 768,351 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,886. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day moving average is $93.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

