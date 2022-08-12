Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,359,000. SBB Research Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,122.6% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 186,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,016,070. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

